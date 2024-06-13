June 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NASA says it mistakenly sent out an emergency signal intended for training purposes: NPR

NASA says it mistakenly sent out an emergency signal intended for training purposes: NPR

Cheryl Riley June 13, 2024 2 min read

The Boeing Starliner spacecraft prepares to dock with the International Space Station for the first time on June 6, 2024. (NASA via AP)

NASA/AP


Hide caption

Toggle caption

NASA/AP

Audio sent by NASA about a crew member being injured aboard the International Space Station on Wednesday evening served as training material. The International Space Station said.

The federal space agency was using audio to simulate a crew member suffering from decompression sickness, but it was accidentally captured on NASA’s live broadcast.

“This audio was inadvertently distorted from an ongoing simulation where crew members and ground teams train for different scenarios in space and are unrelated to a real emergency,” the International Space Station said. “The ISS crew members were asleep at the time. Everyone remains healthy and safe, and the spacewalk will begin tomorrow at 8 a.m. EDT as planned.”

Suppressing mosquitoes could give birds like the kiwi a chance to survive. Chris Warren of Haleakala National Park says:

An elephant walking with his calves in Kenya

SpaceX too WeighSaying that what the public heard was a test conducted in California. “Crew training at Hawthorne is safe and healthy, as is the Dragon spacecraft docked at @space_station.”

This photo sparked concern on social media.

“This is such a relief, so glad everyone is safe, safe and healthy,” X (formerly Twitter) said the user.

“This is great news! The world was afraid for a little while.” Another user said.

See also  The world's most distant spacecraft sends out strange signals from outside our solar system

Astronauts Tracy C. Dyson and Matt Dominik are scheduled to perform a spacewalk on Thursday to remove a broken radio frequency box from the space station’s antenna. They will also collect microorganisms from the surface of the space station to analyze their ability to survive and reproduce.

The march will begin at 8 a.m. ET and last about six and a half hours. It will be available on NASA website And YouTube channel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites from Florida on June 13

June 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA and Boeing are evaluating the potential effects of helium leaks on the Starliner

June 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Engineering as the leading earthquake prediction

June 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Nina Dobrev reveals injuries resulting from a dirt bike accident

June 13, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA says it mistakenly sent out an emergency signal intended for training purposes: NPR

June 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

2024 NBA Finals: The elephant in the room – Luka Doncic’s defense isn’t good enough for the Mavs to win the title

June 13, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple appears to have convinced OpenAI to work for exposure

June 13, 2024 Len Houle