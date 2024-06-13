NASA says it mistakenly sent out an emergency signal intended for training purposes: NPR

Toggle caption NASA/AP

Audio sent by NASA about a crew member being injured aboard the International Space Station on Wednesday evening served as training material. The International Space Station said.

The federal space agency was using audio to simulate a crew member suffering from decompression sickness, but it was accidentally captured on NASA’s live broadcast.

“This audio was inadvertently distorted from an ongoing simulation where crew members and ground teams train for different scenarios in space and are unrelated to a real emergency,” the International Space Station said. “The ISS crew members were asleep at the time. Everyone remains healthy and safe, and the spacewalk will begin tomorrow at 8 a.m. EDT as planned.”

SpaceX too WeighSaying that what the public heard was a test conducted in California. “Crew training at Hawthorne is safe and healthy, as is the Dragon spacecraft docked at @space_station.”

This photo sparked concern on social media.

“This is such a relief, so glad everyone is safe, safe and healthy,” X (formerly Twitter) said the user.

“This is great news! The world was afraid for a little while.” Another user said.

Astronauts Tracy C. Dyson and Matt Dominik are scheduled to perform a spacewalk on Thursday to remove a broken radio frequency box from the space station’s antenna. They will also collect microorganisms from the surface of the space station to analyze their ability to survive and reproduce.

The march will begin at 8 a.m. ET and last about six and a half hours. It will be available on NASA website And YouTube channel.