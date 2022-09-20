September 20, 2022

NASA says Jupiter has been at its closest point to Earth in 59 years

The solar system’s largest planet, Jupiter, will approach Earth for 59 years on September 26, even when the gas giant is directly facing the Sun as viewed from Earth, an astronomical arrangement known as opposition.

Opposition is common to Jupiteroccurs every 13 months, and every planet and a land Approximately once a year. The order that sees the earth between the sun And Jupiter rarely coincides with the massive planet’s closest approach to our planet, known as perihelion. But on this occasion, the opposition speaks on September 26 and the closest approach is on September 25.

