NASA says Mega rocket launch to Moon postponed due to fuel leak

: NASA has announced that the Artemis rocket to the moon will not be relaunched in the coming days. We will know the date of the next attempt in the coming days.

: “These are things we’ve already experienced in filling rocket tanks like Ariane with liquid hydrogen. For example, my third space flight, Discovery, experienced a launch delay for the same problem. On this flight, we knew of thirteen different launch dates.“

Jean-Francois Clervoi, Jean-Francois Clervoy, Don’t Panic After Artemis’s Release Is Postponed On Franceinfo’s microphone.

: What are the differences between Apollo and Artemis (the release of which was postponed this afternoon)? “Cockpit and controls are latest generation and modern materials. But if you look closely at the heat shield, it’s a modernized version of the one used on Apollo.“, for example underlines Kathy Schubert, Deputy Director of Aeronautical Systems at the NASA Glenn Center. 2 in this report of France.

(France 2)

: 8 pm! Let’s break down the news for this Saturday evening.

Piss is repetitively out of place. The launch of the Artemis rocket has been postponed againDue to a fuel leak, NASA announced.

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest in Europe. Again the power supply was disconnectedThe IAEA warns this evening. She is in a violent war zone.

France’s basketball team pulled off a scare against Lithuania in the second match of EuroBasket. Blues win in wire (77-73).

Hundreds of Russians bid farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union. In a quiet funeral Marked by the absence of President Vladimir Putin.

: We are still waiting for a NASA press conference expected in the afternoon US time to know if the Artemis rocket is likely to take off again early next week. Otherwise, the release will be shifted to October.

: 11 space shuttles had to leave the launch pad and return to the hangar, two of them twice in a row… Artemis, the first mission was no exception.

: Note that our national Thomas Beskett compares this second postponement of Artemis release in a tweet.

: @citizen The last Saturn missiles, at the end of the program, in the 1970s, were put on display in various museums and were not operational. The last rocket of this program dates back to 1975, and it’s an understatement to say that the technology has evolved quite a bit since then. Additionally, the Artemis mission was different in both its objectives and the number of spacecraft sent into space.

: Do you know why the Saturn Launcher, which has proved its worth on many occasions, is not being used again? Thanks for your knowledge on this matter.

: Let’s take a look at the news for this Saturday evening.

• A mandate would compel manufacturers of smartphones, computers and other connected devices to equip them with a device. Parental control. In this article we explain how it works.

: When will the new release of Artemis take place? NASA teams must analyze all the data before deciding on a new date. So currently there is no official information on the new date.

: If you want to know about pollution caused by rocket launches in general, I advise you This BBC article This explains that the fuel burned by rockets launched from Earth accounts for 1% of the total consumed by aviation on Earth.

: It’s official! The launch of the Artemis rocket has been postponed again, this time due to a fuel leak, NASA announces.

: It’s now official, not starting today #Artemis

: @Astronomical costs Great question, but I don’t have an answer…

: What is the energy and carbon footprint of this entire process?

: @Kakarin I’m not an expert on space success, but keep in mind that the launch of new rockets can sometimes be a rough start. I think again “Sensitive Affairs” episode of the France Inter program at the beginning of Ariane’s program I advise you to listen. More recently, SpaceX suffered setbacks, and it’s hard to compare rocket differences knowing that Artemis has more to go.

: Denial to NASA, right? By comparison, the reliability of the “old” Vostok-Soyuz launchers seems even more relevant.

: NASA engineers have recommended postponing the launch.

: Alas, it seems that the leak is not actually fixed, and the release should be postponed a second time out of caution.

: Final preparations for NASA’s new mega-rocket for the moon have been delayed by a fuel leak, discovered hours before the launch of the test mission that will launch the Artemis program from the Americans back to the moon.