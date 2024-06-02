NASA says the alignment will not be visible on June 3

People expecting to see a dazzling display of planets on Monday, June 3, may be disappointed by what they end up seeing in the sky. Instead, experts say they should manage their expectations and wait until the end of the month to see the planet. Planetary alignment.

The past two months have been eventful for astronomers. First, a solar eclipse in April, then a rare northern lights appearance in May, and now a planetary display will make its debut in 2024.

Stargazers should be able to see six planets – Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune and Saturn – lined up.

However, experts from NASA and astronomers without borders agree that this would not be the best time to watch the planetary display. This is because Uranus, Mercury and Jupiter will be swallowed up by sunlight and will be too close to the horizon to be seen.

Experts say to be patient: The planet will be much wider later in June

“For me, the closest thing to a planetary parade is June 29, when you have Saturn and the Moon in the third quarter and Mars and Jupiter lined up across the sky at dawn,” said Preston Deitches, a public engagement specialist at NASA’s Jet Aircraft. Propulsion Lab told USA TODAY. Deitches has a background in astronomy and hosts the NASA show.what’s upa monthly video series describing what’s happening in the night sky.

When it comes to the June 3 planetary parade, it will be nearly impossible to see all the planets with the naked eye, says Andrew Fazekas, communications director for Astronomers Without Borders.

Both Fazekas and Deches agree that it would be better to see the planetary display on June 29 instead.

On June 3, Jupiter, Mercury and Uranus will be “very close to the sun,” Fazekas said. Therefore, it will be difficult to see those three planets.

So, people who decide to wake up before sunrise on Monday morning just to catch a glimpse of this celestial phenomenon may be setting themselves up for disappointment.

In this case, good things come to those who wait. Waiting until the end of the month will give stargazers a better chance of seeing the planets.

“If you’re patient and wait until the end of the month, these planets will move away from the sun and up in the early morning sky. So, you’ll have an easier chance of picking out the planets,” Fazekas told USA TODAY. them in heaven.

Not only will people get a better view of the planetary parade if they wait until June 29, but they will be able to stargaze from Friday night into Saturday morning, instead of having to view it during the work week as they do. This Monday morning.

The excitement of a solar eclipse and the northern lights create a buzz to showcase the planet

People expect to see something amazing on the morning of June 3, Fazekas said. But he worries that forecasts set by two highly popular celestial events, solar eclipses and the northern lights, and excitement on social media, could raise people’s expectations a bit and lead to a lackluster experience.

He adds that he’s concerned that one bad experiment that’s been hyped online could steal people’s enthusiasm about astronomy.

“My concern is that we make people disillusioned, and then they won’t want to do it again,” Fazekas said.

According to Fazekas, he has never seen so many people interested in observing the sky, and he does not want the excitement to end.

What will you be able to see?

According to a program called SkySafari Pro, you’ll be able to see the following during the June 29 constellation display:

Jupiter, which will be closest to the horizon

Uranus

Mars

the moon

Neptune

Saturn

What is a planetary parade?

Basically, it happens when the planets form a straight line and appear to march across the night sky and form a sort of space show.

It’s also known as a major planetary alignment, according to Delaware Online, part of the USA TODAY Network.

What equipment do you need to watch the planetary parade?

According to Fazekas, you will still need binoculars and telescopes to see some planets.

“Neptune is a planet that needs powerful binoculars or a small telescope to be able to see it,” Fazekas said. “And it’s not easy to find either.”

People who go out stargazing on Friday, June 28, will be able to see Neptune right next to the moon. On June 29, it will be far from the Moon, and will be above it instead.

Apps like Skyview on Apple’s App Store can turn people’s phones into a tool that helps them identify celestial objects in the night sky.

Where will you be able to see the parade of planets?

According to Fazekas, people will need to do the following to get a view of the planetary procession: