NASA says the planetary parade will take place on June 29, 2024. Here’s how to watch

Another planetary show is scheduled for this month, and will take place this weekend.

If you missed it last time or would like a second chance to show off your telescope skills and take some photos, here are the details.

Planetary Alignment on June 29, 2024

A planetary alignment, also known as a planetary parade, is when several planets come closely together on one side of the Sun at the same time, according to Starwalk.Space.

NASA Reports indicate that the second planetary alignment of June, a few weeks after the first alignment on June 3, will occur on Saturday, June 29.

Before dawn on June 29, Saturn, the Moon, Mars and Jupiter will line up in the sky. Sources like USA Today and SkySafari Pro indicate that Uranus and Neptune will also be visible during the event. While some planets will be visible with the naked eye, others, like Neptune, will need the help of high-powered binoculars or a telescope to see them.

How does planetary alignment work?

All the planets orbit the Sun in the same orbital plane, known as the ecliptic on Earth, and they all travel along it and eventually catch up with each other over time. Once the two planets meet, they appear to be parallel as they pass Earth, but the line won’t be perfectly straight, according to the American website “space.” Space.com.

Since each planet is moving at different speeds, the alignment will only last for a short time, depending on each planet’s distance from the Sun. This is also why planetary alignments don’t always feature the same number of planets.

A conjunction occurs when two or more planets come close to each other in the sky.

The minor planetary alignment includes three planets.

A minor planetary alignment includes four planets.

A major planetary alignment involves five or six planets.

A great or complete planetary alignment features all the planets of the solar system, and sometimes Pluto.

Whale Watching in Delaware:Whale breaches Bethany Beach, leaving nearby boaters thrilled to be caught on video

Where to see the planetary alignment on June 29

According to NASA, the planetary alignment will be visible almost everywhere in the United States on June 29, but the ideal time to tune in may vary depending on your specific location. According to Starwalk.space, tall mountains and tall buildings in your area can also hide the planets from view.

The best place to view is a part of the dark sky with no light pollution and a clear view of the horizon.

When will the next planetary alignment be visible?

If you end up missing the show entirely, planetary alignments aren’t as rare as they seem, and there will be opportunities to see the show again.

from Space.comFrom our perspective on Earth, it is very common to see the planets align along the ecliptic, and this happens several times a year.

If the celestial event doesn’t happen on June 29, the next planetary parades to watch out for will occur on August 28 and January 18, 2025, both of which will include Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, according to Starwalk.space.

Have a tip or story idea? Contact Krys’tal Griffin at [email protected].