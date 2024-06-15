NASA says Voyager 1 has come back from the brink after a major malfunction

Several months after a serious computer problem appeared to put an end to the Voyager 1 spacecraft, which for nearly half a century had provided data on the exoplanets and far reaches of the solar system, NASA announced Thursday that it had put the spacecraft back into operation. to request.

“The spacecraft has resumed collecting information about interstellar space.” NASA said in its announcement of Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object in space.

Since the problem surfaced in November, engineers have been working to diagnose and fix the problem, a tedious and lengthy process complicated by the fact that it takes about two days to send and receive information from Voyager 1, the first human-made object. ever to enter interstellar space and is currently more than 15 billion miles from Earth.

The space community has been holding its breath for the past year, as the prospect of repairing the aging probe seemed more dire than ever.