NASA scientists have created a ‘sound scene’ of Mars using audio recorded by the Perseverance rover

NASA scientists have cut a year of audio recordings of perseverance on Mars to five hour Playlist of the best songs of the red planet ( y You can listen to some here) . The sounds are eerily quiet And Show A new way to explore the Martian environment . They have already done it Assist It confirms some theories about the way sounds travel on the planet.

The audio from the rover was first published last year—None of the sounds were very pleasing to the ear, possibly due to electromagnetic interference. The latest sounds are softer of those shouts. a Analyze sounds and what it can tell us about how sound travels on Mars published Last month in nature.

Baptiste Scheid, Planetary Scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory told Gizmodo in a video call last year that the sound heard on Mars would sound like it was coming through a wall, given that Mars’ atmosphere is 1% as dense Earth . But Chadd was still amazed at how calm Mars was. He said praise in one of the American vocal associations Release.

perseverance rover Landed on Mars in February 2021 With a suite of techniques designed to discover whether Mars hosted microbial life in its ancient past. But along with those science instruments, the rover also came loaded with two microphones, made with off-the-shelf components, to record the first acoustic data on Mars.

One of the microphones on the Tenacity is attached to the rover’s frame and located directly above one of its wheels. This microphone is wrapped in A net to protect it from Mars dust, which is stirred up by the planet’s winds and can be fatal to spacecraft, such as Opportunity rover is therefore not properly learned. The other microphone is mounted in the rover’s SuperCam, one of the main cameras in the machine placed on an arm above the rover’s frame.

G/O Media may get commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿

As a result, the researchers found that the latter microphone picked up sounds of the wind blowing around the rover, while the former microphone picked up more sounds from the rover’s activities. The microphones successfully picked up the whine of the Ingenuity helicopter in flight, even when the rotorcraft was over 300 feet away.

In March, Chide’s team used the SuperCam microphone to Measuring the speed of sound on Mars. Recent research has made use of both microphones to characterize the acoustic environment of Mars, and has used sound sources near and far to show how the carbon dioxide-heavy atmosphere affects it. The ability of sound to travel.

Mars Much cooler than Earth, with thinner ambiance . NASA scientists expected sound to travel more slowly on Mars as a result, and it did. The researchers found that higher-frequency sounds travel faster than lower-frequency noises, too.

The sound on Mars will change throughout the 687-day year on Mars. During the Martian winter, carbon dioxide freezes in the planet’s polar regions, causing the loudness of sounds to fluctuate, according to the statement. Stay in touch. As long as persistence works as its name suggests, we should be getting a more diverse selection of Mars blends soon.

More: Here’s 16 Minutes of Perseverance Rover Going Kssst, Tiktik, and Pffft