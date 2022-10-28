October 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NASA spotted the sun smiling, which is the most joyful thing: ScienceAlert

NASA spotted the sun smiling, which is the most joyful thing: ScienceAlert

Cheryl Riley October 28, 2022 2 min read

Sometimes an unexpected smile is all it takes to change your day. Well, that kind of delightful surprise doesn’t get much bigger than this.

NASA astronomers have spotted the sun rising with a cheerful, cheerful smile, in a sunny sight destined to draw a smile on your disk.

Also shared on NASA’s Sun Twitter accountThis stunning image reveals that the sun appears to be positively radiant in more ways than one.

Of course, the “smile” we see here is not actually a real smile. What we are looking at is coronal holes (dark spots), where rapid bursts of solar wind flow into space, As explained by NASA.

The sun caught smiling. (NASA Sun/Twitter)

It just happens – in the midst of all Crazy solar oscillations that the sun tends to show – that two of these coronal holes look like sparkling eyes, while the third resembles a profuse smile.

What’s really going on here is a file pareidolia phenomenonWhere we imagine the vision Things like faces in random patterns.

It’s a trick of the mind, only this time being played on a massive scale the size of the sun.

As some concerned Twitter users have noted, the sun’s appearance here doesn’t just look like a smiley face.

The special proportions of that beaming smile bore a striking resemblance to the facial composition of a certain mythical villain. Ghostbusters Traditions: the stay buff Marshmallow man.

Yes, it really is a coincidence.

Even the phrase “separated at birth” comes to mind, even if it’s just another example of people seeing something that doesn’t really exist.

See also  Innovative NASA Helicopter Discovers Spacecraft Debris on Mars - Perseverance Cone Back Cover

But even if this is just a random, meaningless confluence of Mysterious Solar PhysicsThis doesn’t mean we shouldn’t laugh at him.

So enjoy! And we always try Look for the positives in life wherever you can.

Let the sun be your shining example.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Scientists were amazed by a strange substance that can be made like plastic, but it is made like metal

October 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Study finds that bumblebees enjoy playing with balls | animal behavior

October 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA probe captures painful pictures of Earth and the moon

October 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

CNN Downgrades Original Series and Movies

October 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA spotted the sun smiling, which is the most joyful thing: ScienceAlert

October 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

Six NFL deals we’d like to see: Bradley Chubb to the Cowboys, Branden Chefs to the Packers

October 28, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Tactics Ogre: Reborn’s ‘Final’ Trailer

October 28, 2022 Len Houle