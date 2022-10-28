NASA spotted the sun smiling, which is the most joyful thing: ScienceAlert

Sometimes an unexpected smile is all it takes to change your day. Well, that kind of delightful surprise doesn’t get much bigger than this.

NASA astronomers have spotted the sun rising with a cheerful, cheerful smile, in a sunny sight destined to draw a smile on your disk.

Also shared on NASA’s Sun Twitter accountThis stunning image reveals that the sun appears to be positively radiant in more ways than one.

Of course, the “smile” we see here is not actually a real smile. What we are looking at is coronal holes (dark spots), where rapid bursts of solar wind flow into space, As explained by NASA.

It just happens – in the midst of all Crazy solar oscillations that the sun tends to show – that two of these coronal holes look like sparkling eyes, while the third resembles a profuse smile.

What’s really going on here is a file pareidolia phenomenonWhere we imagine the vision Things like faces in random patterns.

It’s a trick of the mind, only this time being played on a massive scale the size of the sun.

As some concerned Twitter users have noted, the sun’s appearance here doesn’t just look like a smiley face.

The special proportions of that beaming smile bore a striking resemblance to the facial composition of a certain mythical villain. Ghostbusters Traditions: the stay buff Marshmallow man.

Is this the face of the Ghostbusters Marshmallow Stay Puff Man? pic.twitter.com/NKpAqMrWDU – Watts on Earth Four (it/that) (@ Watt_on_Earth4) October 27 2022

Yes, it really is a coincidence.

Even the phrase “separated at birth” comes to mind, even if it’s just another example of people seeing something that doesn’t really exist.

But even if this is just a random, meaningless confluence of Mysterious Solar PhysicsThis doesn’t mean we shouldn’t laugh at him.

So enjoy! And we always try Look for the positives in life wherever you can.

Let the sun be your shining example.