January 15, 2023

NASA unveils next-generation telescope plan to search space for signs of life: reports

It is reported that NASA has shed light on a new building plan Behind the James Webb Space TelescopeAnd

The Habitable Worlds Observatory was announced Monday at the latest meeting of the American Astronomical Society, and its goal is to search for signs of life on habitable exoplanets.

Space.com said Friday that the observatory will need a powerful imager, a tool that allows scientists to study faint objects.

Mark Clampin, director of NASA’s Astrophysics Division, reportedly said the agency would approach the project as if it faced a strict launch window, based on previous technology used in Nancy Grace Romanian Space Telescope So is Webb.

NASA’s WEBB reveals star formation in the Kloster’s ‘dust bands’

In this April 13, 2017 image provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Habitable World Observatory It will be sent to a point — known as L2, or the second Lagrangian point — about a million miles from Earth and opposite the Sun.

“We will also plan this mission from day one to be serviceable,” Clampin said, noting that in 10 to 15 years companies could do “live robotic service” there.

An astronaut aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis captured this image with the Hubble Space Telescope on May 19, 2009.

NASA’s James Webb Telescope finds the first exoplanet roughly the same size as Earth

“It gives us flexibility, because it means we don’t necessarily have to achieve all the science goals the first time,” he told the audience. Being able to serve the observatory could extend its mission life.

See also  'Space Jellyfish' explained over Georgia

The agency will reportedly turn to the commercial sector of the launch vehicle.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson speaks during a visit to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center on November 5, 2021, in Greenbelt, Maryland.

It is worth noting that through this observatory, NASA is following up on the latest decadal survey conducted by the US National Academies, which called for NASA revives the Great Observatories program.

According to Science, the report stated that A Six meter telescope It can be sensitive to ultraviolet, optical and near infrared wavelengths from the onset of this voltage.

