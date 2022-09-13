NASA’s Artemis 1 launch date set for September

He told us that 730 students are absent today. Stewart: New night at 10:00, NASA has a new window to try to get the ARTEMIS ONE mission off Earth. Summer: The agency now says the ARTEMIS 1 mission will not start until September 27. Stewart: Wish 2 Jim Pine joins us in the studio with new launch window specs. Jim: NASA is hoping the third time will be magic, and is targeting a 70-minute launch window that opens at 11:37 a.m. on September 27. After September 21, over the weekend, ARTEMIS ONE fixed the hydrogen leakage area. This week, the teams will conduct tests to ensure there are tight restraints between the floor plates and the sides of the rocket before testing again while transporting ultra-cold liquid hydrogen. This pretend test will allow the teams to confirm that the leak has been fixed. It also allows managers to ensure teams get adequate rest, and to allow supplies of very cold fuel to be restocked. If the September 27 launch date doesn’t work, NASA is considering October 2 as a potential opportunity to launch backup
NASA sets the date for the next launch of Artemis 1
