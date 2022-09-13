NASA’s Artemis 1 launch date set for September

NASA sets the date for the next launch of Artemis 1

NASA announced, on Monday evening, the date on which it plans to attempt to launch the Artemis 1 SLS rocket from the Kennedy Space Center for the third time, and officials are aiming for September 27 for the next launch. No boot time has been set. Related Topics: NASA aims to launch Artemis 1 this month “The updated dates represent careful consideration of multiple logistical topics, including the added value of having more time to prepare for cryo-specific demonstration testing, and therefore more time to prepare for launch,” she wrote. NASA in an update, if it doesn’t work out on September 27, NASA officials are looking forward to a backup date of October 2.

