July 19, 2024

NASA’s Perseverance rover stumbles upon tiny snowman covered in dust (photo)

Cheryl Riley July 19, 2024 2 min read

If Olaf, the sweet and sensitive snowman from Disney’s Frozen, had ancestors on other planets, could this be his dusty relative?

On July 13, day 1208 on Mars, the Perseverance rover will begin its descent. Mastcam-Z Right Camera I spotted an area with many rock formations while His daily investigations From the surface of the red planet. And I have delivered with all sincerity. Image to Earth. If you look closely, as we did here at Space.com, you might notice that in the lower left corner of the image, there is a pile of rocks that looks like a little snowman!

