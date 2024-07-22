July 23, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Nasdaq leads stocks higher after Biden pulls back

Nasdaq leads stocks higher after Biden pulls back

Cheryl Riley July 22, 2024 2 min read

Former President Donald Trump pledged to lower energy prices if he won the presidential election in November.

“By lowering the cost of energy, we will lower the cost of transportation, manufacturing, and all household goods,” Trump said last Thursday at the Republican National Convention.

“Dig, little one, dig,” he added.

The problem is that oil companies may not want to if prices fall too much, according to JPMorgan analysts. In fact, such a scenario could have the exact opposite effect than intended.

In a June 17 note that looked at the implications for commodities of the November “red wave,” Natasha Kaneva, head of global commodity strategy at JPMorgan, wrote, “We estimate the equilibrium price for WTI at around $70 per barrel, and believe that even at $60 per barrel, prices are too low to stimulate production, potentially pushing them to $100 per barrel next year.”

Matt Stefani, president of Cavanaugh Hill Investment Management, agrees that Trump’s pledge on energy prices may not come true:

“I don’t think a Trump win will have a significant impact on U.S. oil production or global oil prices,” he recently told Yahoo Finance.

However, expectations of a Trump 2.0 victory have weighed on oil stocks. Energy stocks have surged in recent weeks as investors have abandoned technology and Trump rises in the polls.

On Monday, West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) crude oil prices hovered around $80 per barrel. Brent crude (BZ=F), the international benchmark, traded just above $82 per barrel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

CrowdStrike: ‘Significant Number’ of Affected Devices Back in Action
2 min read

CrowdStrike: ‘Significant Number’ of Affected Devices Back in Action

July 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Dow futures rise after President Biden exits race; Trump vows to hit Tesla
7 min read

Dow futures rise after President Biden exits race; Trump vows to hit Tesla

July 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Sunday update: 6,500 flights cancelled since IT glitch
4 min read

Sunday update: 6,500 flights cancelled since IT glitch

July 21, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

Remake of the movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer” starring: Camila Mendes, Madeline Cline
2 min read

Remake of the movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer” starring: Camila Mendes, Madeline Cline

July 22, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Watch the Moon meet Saturn, watch shooting stars and discover the Northern Crown this week.
5 min read

Watch the Moon meet Saturn, watch shooting stars and discover the Northern Crown this week.

July 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley
USA vs. Germany: How to watch USA men’s basketball final before Olympics today
2 min read

USA vs. Germany: How to watch USA men’s basketball final before Olympics today

July 22, 2024 Joy Love
New leaks about the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones
2 min read

New leaks about the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones

July 22, 2024 Len Houle