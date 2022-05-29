Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Star Wars’ Sabine Wren in Ahsoka

Ahsokathe upcoming Disney Plus series, is fast becoming a live-action sequel to Star Wars Rebels. The latest addition to the show’s crew is Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Society), who will play Mandalorian Sabine Wren in the series, Lucasfilm announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022. will join it Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka and several unannounced cast members when the show is released in 2023.

Sabine Wren is a member of the Rebellion and The Mandalorian Movement. the rebels Fans will remember her as one of the most important characters in the series, and for her distinctive colored armor. Sabine’s casting also says a few things about the series’ overall plot. in conclusion Star Wars RebelsWren and Ahsoka set out together to find their friend Ezra Bridges, who is lost at the end of the series.

It seems that Ahsoka They may pick up somewhere during their journey with both women in their quest to save Ezra. Supporting this idea is the fact that those present at the ceremony apparently displayed a vivid image of Sabine and Ahsoka standing in front of a mural of Ezra himself. Star Wars RebelsRobot Chopper, who is also joining the team AhsokaHe appeared during the celebration, too.

Ahsoka It will also feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Hajj vs. the worldray stevensonox). Dave Filoni will serve as executive producer and one of the writers AhsokaBut we don’t know yet who will direct or write the rest of the series.

