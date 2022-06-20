June 20, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Natila Dzalamidze: Russian-born tennis player changes nationality to avoid ban at Wimbledon

Natila Dzalamidze: Russian-born tennis player changes nationality to avoid ban at Wimbledon

Joy Love June 20, 2022 2 min read



CNN

Russian-born tennis player Natila Dzalamidze has changed her citizenship to Georgian to avoid a ban Wimbledon It was imposed on all Russian players after the country invaded Ukraine.

The doubles specialist, ranked No. 43 in the world, is officially listed as holding Georgian citizenship on the WTA website and is eligible to compete with doubles partner Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia when Wimbledon It starts on June 27.

After Wimbledon announced the ban on all Russian and Belarusian athletes in April, the ATP and WTA responded by removing all rating points players would otherwise have earned for their performances at the All England Club.

Some of tennis’ biggest stars, including men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev and women’s world number six Aryna Sabalenka, will not compete in SW19.

In a statement published by timesA Wimbledon spokesperson said they were unable to prevent Dzalamidze, who competed under the neutral flag at the French Open, from changing her nationality.

read: Rafael Nadal says he intends to play at Wimbledon for the first time in three years despite a lingering foot injury

“Player nationality, defined as the flag under which they play in professional events, is an agreed process governed by the Tours and the ITF,” the spokesperson said.

The ban on Russian and Belarusian players has divided the tennis world, and last week the US Open announced that it would not follow Wimbledon’s lead later this year, with players from both countries entitled to compete under a neutral flag.

See also  Discuss ESPN Talks About Authority Disagreement Over Warriors Accountability

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Zalatoris will after third place in second place in the flagship

June 20, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from Round 4 at The Country Club

June 19, 2022 Joy Love
7 min read

Day Two Prelims Live Recap

June 19, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Wordle 366 June 20 Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

June 20, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Watch the final pre-launch test of the Artemis lunar rocket

June 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Natila Dzalamidze: Russian-born tennis player changes nationality to avoid ban at Wimbledon

June 20, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

.hack Twentieth Anniversary Series Trailer

June 20, 2022 Len Houle