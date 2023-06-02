June 2, 2023

National Donut Day 2023 in Rochester NY: Deals and freebies

June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2nd is National Donut Day.

While there are many half-baked food holidays—there seems to be a different one every day—there is a poignant history behind this annual celebration. During World War I, the Salvation Army sent women carrying coffee and baked goods to areas close to the front lines in France to boost the morale of the troops. In 1938, the Salvation Army honored these women by declaring the first Friday in June to be National Donut Day.

Many Rochester area establishments have made it a tradition to celebrate the day with free gifts and other specials. They’re available while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to visit early.

Golden Harvest Bakery

Golden Harvest Bakery will be giving away a free cinnamon glazed or sugar donut to every customer on Friday. In addition, customers can spin the wheel for a chance to win free offers like gift card, dozens of donuts, fritters, donuts, etc. At 368 Jefferson Road in Henrietta, it opens at 7:30 AM

