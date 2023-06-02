National Donut Day 2023 in Rochester NY: Deals and freebies

Friday, June 2nd is National Donut Day.

While there are many half-baked food holidays—there seems to be a different one every day—there is a poignant history behind this annual celebration. During World War I, the Salvation Army sent women carrying coffee and baked goods to areas close to the front lines in France to boost the morale of the troops. In 1938, the Salvation Army honored these women by declaring the first Friday in June to be National Donut Day.

Many Rochester area establishments have made it a tradition to celebrate the day with free gifts and other specials. They’re available while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to visit early.

Golden Harvest Bakery

Golden Harvest Bakery will be giving away a free cinnamon glazed or sugar donut to every customer on Friday. In addition, customers can spin the wheel for a chance to win free offers like gift card, dozens of donuts, fritters, donuts, etc. At 368 Jefferson Road in Henrietta, it opens at 7:30 AM

Ridge Donut Cafe

The Ridge Donut Cafe will offer a free fried donut to every customer, with no purchase required. You will also make a special carrot cake. At 1600 Portland Ave. Ridge Donut Café, opens at 6 a.m

Donuts Delight

Donuts Delite will offer a free mini apple pie with any purchase at both of their locations: 674 West Ridge Road and 1700 Culver Road on Empire Boulevard. Both locations open at 6 am

Apple Shot Grinder

Schutt’s Apple Mill will be giving away one free cinnamon-sugar or donut to every visitor on Friday, “just because it’s cool.” Schutt’s Apple Mill, at 1063 Plank Road in Penfield, opens at 9 a.m.

Honoi Falls Market and Mendon Meadows Market

Honeoye Falls Marketplace and Mendon Meadows Marketplace will offer one free donut to customers who purchase between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Donuts will be at checkout, while supplies last. The donuts are made in-house at Honeoye Falls Marketplace. The Honeoye Falls Marketplace is located at 166 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls. Mendon Meadows Marketplace is located at 51 Assembly Drive, Mendon.

dunkin

Enjoy a free classic donut of your choice, with any beverage you purchase.

Sunny Donut

Sunny’s Donuts will give away a free fried donut with any purchase, and they’ll also be offering some fun donut deals. The store, at 3885 104 Route in Williamson, opens at 5 a.m

Wigmans

All Rochester Wegmans stores will feature an expanded assortment of flavored donuts; Selection will vary.

Red Fern

Every Friday is Donut Day at Red Fern. On National Donut Day, they’re serving banana split donuts that are vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free. Baked bananas, chocolate and strawberries will be topped with vanilla buttercream, chocolate syrup, rainbow sprinkles, and a maraschino cherry on top. They’ll be available for $6 each while supplies last – in-store (pre-orders recommended) or for delivery via DoorDash & GrubHub. The Red Fern is located at 283 Oxford Street near Park Avenue. It will open at 11 am

