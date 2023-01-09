NATO and the EU pledge to strengthen their cooperation

The EU and NATO are strengthening cooperation against Moscow

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU) have pledged to strengthen their cooperation as the war launched by Russia in Ukraine threatens security in Europe, according to a joint statement consulted by Agence France-Presse on Monday.

“We recognize the value of a strong and highly capable European defense that can positively contribute to global and transatlantic security and work together with NATO”The report emphasizes.

Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula van der Leyen are due to sign on Tuesday.

The invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted calls for better use of the combined influence of Europe’s economic power and US military might. “This is a critical moment for Euro-Atlantic security and stability. He calls for closer cooperation between the EU and NATO.The report says.

Both companies are committed to bringing their partnership to fruition “at a high level” and must mobilize “All the combined instruments at our disposal, political, economic or military, to pursue our common objectives for the benefit of our billion citizens”.

Twenty-one of the EU’s twenty-seven member states are already part of NATO. Two others, Sweden and Finland, intend to join them, but Turkey and Hungary continue to oppose it.