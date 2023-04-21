Nato chief says Qiu is “optimistic” about counterattack

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: “Tank Alliance” meeting was held. I am grateful to my German and Polish colleagues Boris #pistorius and @mblaszczak for their unwavering support for Ukraine. Today, we signed a letter of intent to establish a maintenance and service center for Cheetah 2 in Poland. https://t.co/hGvh2GmdDz https://t.co/hrFrrUvN9m



: Germany, Poland and Ukraine have signed an agreement to establish a maintenance center for Cheetah 2 tanks delivered to Q in Poland. Ukraine’s Defense Minister said to himself “with thanks” to his peers.

: “I’m sure they are (Ukrainians) Now even more land can be freed up.”.

NATO’s secretary general wants assurances as Kyiv prepares its counteroffensive against Russian troops.

: ✳️ NEW: I arrived at @RamsteinAirBase for the eleventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by United States @SecDef Lloyd Austin. I announced an additional package of Canadian military assistance to Ukraine. ↓ https://t.co/EEaA8UufKO



: Canada’s defense minister announces an additional $39 million in arms and non-lethal military assistance to Kiev. This money will be used to buy fuel, first aid kits, guns and radio sets.

: The Kremlin again denies any intention to launch a second mobilization campaign to send troops to Ukraine. “There is no discussion of a wave of mobilization in the Kremlin”, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He was responding to a question about reports in Russian media about university students receiving military awards in Moscow and other Russian cities.

: “I understand that I will die a quick death or a slow death”said to Timur, a Russian prisoner The New York Times. A quick death on the front in Ukraine, a delayed death from HIV, because his treatment in prison was inadequate. “I chose a quick death”He concluded.

: About 20% of Russian soldiers recruited in prison have HIV. The New York Times. This estimate comes from the infection rate among captured Russian soldiers.

: French Transport Minister Clement Beaune has arrived in Odessa. The minister confirmed that France would provide 25,000 tons of rails to rebuild 150 kilometers of destroyed railway lines in the west of the country. According to Paul Barcelona, ​​our journalist on site.

: Ukraine’s Air Force has announced that Russia has shot down 8 of 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched overnight. There were no casualties in the attack, which was specifically targeted at Kew. Follow our life.

: Ukraine’s Air Force has announced that Russia has shot down 8 of 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched overnight. There were no casualties in the attack, which was specifically targeted at Kew. Follow our life.

: Farmers usually find weapons in the fields. Across the country, emergency services units were the first to protect cities before farmland. At the “Epi d’or” cooperative in Mykolaiv, none of the 97 workers were injured. “But they were afraid, yes. They sometimes said to themselves: ‘What if the detonators forgot something?’

: “I’m always thinking about danger, if I’m not afraid, the worst can happen. In the evening, I try to forget about work, especially since my wife is pregnant.”

The deminers advance in two groups on each side of the canal. The first man walks from left to right, with the search head ten centimeters above the ground. The second, equipped with a long stick, pokes the earth at a 45-degree angle, in case a threat needs to be identified more accurately.

(MATHIEU DREUJOU / France Televisions)

: Dmytro Elisenko’s tractor ran over an anti-tank mine last month. He was thrown violently to the ground. “I must have lost consciousness for 20 or 30 seconds and I see myself crawling out of the cabin.”, The 26-year-old testifies. “I still don’t know how I survived.” A small foreign body lodged in her cornea. He still cherishes the hope of saving his eye.

(MATHIEU DREUJOU / France Televisions)



: In the Mykolaiv region, special teams clear thousands of explosive fields left behind by the Russians. This is an important step towards restarting agriculture. “You never know what awaits us”The Deputy Head of the Pyrotechnic Group of the National Emergency Service in Mykolaiv explains.

(MATHIEU DREUJOU / France Televisions)