October 6, 2022

NBA rumors: Draymond Green, Jordan Bull in brawl in Warriors training

Joy Love October 6, 2022 2 min read

Draymond Green is said to face internal discipline after an argument with his Warriors teammate Jordan Bull in training on Wednesday.

Athletic Shams El Shaarania and Anthony Slater Insiders cited the incident in reporting there was a “hot interaction” in which Green “hit hard” Paul before needing to quickly separate the two.

The Warriors immediately stopped training after the accident, and Green’s inner discipline may be imminent, according to The Athletic.

Wednesday isn’t the first time Green and Paul have been involved in an accident. In a game on November 10 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green participated in a match A verbal altercation with Paul on the Warriors’ bench before the two eventually removed it after the match.

Shortly after news of Wednesday’s incident came out, KRON-TV’s Jason Dumas reported seeing Paul looking in good spirits as he woke up and laughed with his teammates Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Lester Quinones.

It remains to be seen what internal discipline will follow, but the situation certainly looks more dangerous than the “squabbles” that Klay Thompson described after Paul Green’s initial incident last season.

