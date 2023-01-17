NBA Trade Deadline: What Shams Hears About Jacob Boltel, John Collins, Fred VanVleet & More

There is a little less than a month left before February 9th NBA Trade Deadline As executives intensify the conversation, notable names for this year’s market are beginning to emerge. Atlanta‘s John Collins And Phoenix‘s Jay Crowder It remains on the trading block, and the discussions surrounding both are expected to continue to heat up in the coming days.

However, one organization appears in each deadline as the main focus for all NBA. This season, it could be San Antonio. spurs Center Jacob Boeltel He gained significant commercial interest from bands such as Toronto Raptors And Boston CelticsAccording to the league’s sources who, like all others in this story, have been granted anonymity so they can speak freely.

Poeltl is believed to hold the Spurs organization in high regard, head coach Gregg Popovich, and his teammates, but his desire to compete at the highest level is a factor other organizations feel is important for the suspended unrestricted free agent. Tottenham have wanted the 27-year-old Boeltel to be part of their future long-term, but they are weighing the risks of price him and potentially losing him for nothing in the summer.

League sources said the Spurs had a permanent offer for Boltell for a maximum four-year extension and $58 million since pre-season, but this was rejected. San Antonio will be able to offer Poeltl more in the off-season and is set to have over $50 million in salary cap space. Rival executives believed Poeltl would be close to the $20 million per year range in a new deal during the offseason. There is little doubt that Tottenham would charge a high price cap for any deal involving Poeltl.

In addition to Poeltl, Tottenham have two veteran players on the wing Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott Make sure you get the benefit before the deadline.

Richardson, who will be a free agent in July, has averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 36.1 percent of 3-point shooting this season and is rated as a two-way player. McDermott, under contract through 2024 at $13.75 million annually, is averaging 10.5 points and 42.1 percent from the 3-point range this season.

Along with Tottenham, the Charlotte Hornets is an organization that many across the league are watching as a potential seller as the trading deadline approaches. Protect Terry RoserCenter Mason Plumley and attackers Jalen McDaniels And Kelly Ober Jr Among the players expected to receive interest in potential deals.

The Hornets are expected to hear Rozier’s applicants before the deadline, even though he has three years left on the $97 million, four-year extension he signed in 2021.

The Hornets (11-34) are the worst team in the Eastern Conference this season and are trailing behind Houston Rockets (10-34) for the worst record in the league. Charlotte’s season was derailed by the prolonged absence of major rotation parts such as lamelo ballAnd Gordon HaywardAnd Dennis Smith JrAnd Cody Martin and Miles Bridges. It has the fourth worst defense in the NBA.

Right now, San Antonio and Charlotte are seen as two of the guaranteed NBA sellers in the market. The Houston Rockets also have a guard Eric Gordon as a commercial candidate But league sources say the asking price for a good young player or first-round pick for Gordon.

Speaking to team officials across the NBA, the Toronto Raptors are the most amazing franchise to watch before the deadline. At 20-24 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors lose at times and have many talented players – Pascal SiakamOG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet And Gary Trent Jr – Who monitors teams. If the raptors decide to rebuild and prepare for the draft lottery goal by Move two of their main cornerstonesThere will be a long list of suitors.

Without a doubt, the Raptors have the full attention of everyone in the NBA.

More NBA news and notes…

Atlanta Hawks

the Utah Jazz It has been the most engaged team lately in the potential Collins deal, league sources say. the Washington Wizards It was also among the teams that expressed interest in Collins. Jazz has two pieces in Owner Paisley And Jared Vanderbilt Hawks could be interested.

Go deeper Kyle Kuzma 1v1 with the Sun: When the Lakers come out, DC chemistry, fashion and more

Detroit Pistons

wild birds Los Angeles LakersAnd New Orleans PelicansAnd Milwaukee BucksAnd Cleveland Cavaliers And Dallas Mavericks Among the teams that have registered interest in Detroit‘s Bojan BogdanovicLeague sources say. The Pistons maintained that they would prefer to keep Bogdanović moving forward, however like the athleteJames Edwards III reportedthe franchise is open to talks, and believes an unprotected first-round pick could get Bogdanovic out of Detroit.

Los Angeles Clippers

the clippers They are looking for depth in the frontcourt and have discussed guarding John Wall In potential trades, league sources say. behind Ivica ZupakThe Clippers have relied heavily on a two-way big guy Moses Brown But they also searched for a more accomplished position.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers star Anthony Davis he With the aim of returning to the lineup By early February, within a handful of games before the All-Star break, league sources say. Davis has been out of action since December 16 with a stress reaction and a bone injury in his right foot. Davis played like an MVP candidate before the injury, a season average of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 59.4 percent field goal shooting.

The Timberwolves have a major decision to make D’Angelo Russell, who is on an expiring $31.3 million contract with no extension signs. Sources said the team would lose his pay stub if he left as a free agent, so Minnesota was exploring the possibilities of a trade for Russell while prioritizing another point guard.

San Antonio Spurs

Sources said the Hawks are in serious talks to hire former Tottenham executive and former Cavaliers general manager Chris Grant as a senior front-office advisor to Landry Fields. A highly respected executive, Grant spent nine years in the Hawks organization (1996-2005) before serving as the Cavaliers’ assistant GM and GM from 2005 to 2014.

Toronto Raptors

suns f Charm They appeared as potential free agent applicants for the VanVleet All-Star guard, league sources say. VanVleet — the 2019 NBA Champion and one of the league’s greatest non-manufacturer success stories — recently spoke about his pending free agency status in the offseason and how he remains focused on the Raptors: “I’m totally focused on his team. My loyalty to this team and this franchise and trying to get us back.” To the level we’re used to here.”

Utah Jazz

League sources said the Timberwolves and Clippers are expressing interest in Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. A highly respected veteran at Utah and across the league, Conley averaged 10.3 points, 7.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds this season. The Jazz are 5-7 without Conley this season and 18-17 with him in the lineup.

(Top photo by Jakob Poeltl: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)