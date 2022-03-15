Nearly 2,000 civilian vehicles leave Mariupol on humanitarian footpath, and talks between Ukraine and Russia resume

Hosted live by Anna Willechenan and Pierre Bouvier

On Tuesday, March 15, the twentieth day of the war in Ukraine, the Russian military is slowly advancing and expanding its bombing campaign throughout Ukraine. According to Ukrainian military civil servants, “Continues to launch attacks on infrastructure and civilian areas with enemy missiles and bombs, artillery and tanks.” In many large and medium-sized cities.

Kiev , The Ukrainian capital, will be under a thirty-six-hour curfew starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. Several explosions were reported at dawn in the city’s residential areas of Sviatochyn and Podil. Russian troops will be about 15 kilometers from the city center. Heavy fighting has been going on for days in the northwestern suburbs, in the cities of Irbin, Hostomel or Bootsa. Corn “Kiev is still open to the south (…), The southern roads are passable, allowing the Kievans to escape and provide capital “, cSaid our special correspondent Remy Urton.

In the south, Seat Like Mariupol , A strategic port city, has been going on for more than a week. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) talks about living conditions “They are nothing less than a dream” For about 400,000 people who are still there. During the fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian armed forces in the north of the city, Russian missiles fall and destroy civilian and military buildings. AT Mycolive , A port city on the Black Sea, and bombings continue. Russian troops are approaching, but their target is Odessa Cut off access to Ukraine by sea. The Russian Defense Ministry, according to several official Russian agencies, has promised that the military now controls the entire region. Gerson . The city, home to 290,000 people who fell about ten days ago, is the only Ukrainian mobilization under Russian control since the beginning of the invasion.

The Russians are still trying to take over , According to military personnel, is the second largest city in the country. The ICRC said the march with 30 buses was ready to leave the city , A few miles away. Valentyn Reznitchenko, governor of the region The Russian military says it has bombed the city’s international airport on Monday and Tuesday night, specifically destroying departure and landing strips. The Human losses Still very uncertain. At least 636 civilians have been killed since the war began, according to a UN count on Sunday, which underscores the fact that the estimate is far below true. Nearly 3 million people, including 1.6 million children, fled the fighting and shelling, and about 2 million were internally displaced. According to the Ukrainian president, about 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, while Russia issued a single statement on March 2: 498 soldiers had been killed.

Marina Ovsyanikova is an employee of the powerful Russian public broadcaster Pervi Kanal. The Russian campaign carried a live banner carrying a banner condemning the attack on Ukraine, During the TV news. She may be prosecuted for possession “The use of Russian armed forces is discredited”.

EU member states on Monday adopted a fourth round of sanctions against Russian companies and oligarchs. Previously, 862 people and 53 Russian companies were already on the blacklist, which barred them from entering EU territory and allowed them to seize their assets.

