Nearly 20,000 complaints against ministers for epidemic management were closed without action.

4:30 pm: All complaints against ministers regarding Govt-19 were dismissed

They were forwarded to Olivier Véran, Jean Castex, or Jean-Michel Blanquer.

Of these 19,685 “permanent” complaints, between July 28, 2021 and December 31, 2021, the Republican Court of Appeals seized. Some were directed against Jean Castex and Olivier Véran and condemned the actions taken in connection with the establishment of the health permit. Others operated only against the Prime Minister, and he said he “consciously used moral coercion to force the French to vaccinate.”

Some of them were directed only against Oliver Warren, among others; They argue that “despite all the information available regarding serious doubts about the safety of vaccines, (…) the Minister of Health promoted vaccines through several promotional videos”. In the complaints against Jean-Michel Blanquer, the Minister of Education stated on the one hand that he “deliberately adheres to moral restraint in order to obtain a vaccination guarantee for children, and on the other hand treats children who have not been vaccinated unfavorably”. .

Finally, the complaints against Jean-Baptiste Djebbari began, “On October 6, 2020, as he declared, the Minister did not take any action to protect French citizens, starting with the premise that public transport is not a place of pollution. Pollution”.