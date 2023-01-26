Nearly 66,000 displaced Ukrainians have benefited from “temporary protection” status in France by the end of 2022, the Interior Ministry announced.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: There is anti-aircraft defense “Destroyed 47 cruise missiles, including 20 near capital” kyiv, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced in a telegram. In total, the Russians fired 55 missiles from the air and sea, Valery Zalosny said.

The capital's mayor has announced that one person has been killed and two others injured in Russian attacks at Kew. "Two Important Energy Infrastructure Sites in Odessa Region" According to local authorities, damaged.

#Burkina The French Foreign Ministry announced Withdrawal of its ambassador to Burkina Faso “consult”.

The official website “Rappel Conso” recalled Taureau Ailé ​​brand whole grain basmati rice France Info has learned that the pesticide is banned in Europe from 2020. The latter is known as chlorpyrifos To cause mental retardation in children.

: Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is visiting Odessa, she said on Twitter.

: Germany intends to deliver promised Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine “Late March, Early April”Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

: Tanks promised to Q by the West may pose some logistical challenges. In reality, devices take weeks or months to become operational. For good reason, Ukrainians First you need to get trained on these machinesThey are completely different from the tanks they have ever worked with. (Ronnie Hartman/AFP)

: Kremlin condemns “Direct Commitment” Westerners in conflict in Ukraine after announcement to deliver dozens of European and American tanks to Kyiv.

: “We have information of one dead and two injured.” Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram in the Holozevsky district in the south of the city.

: “Two critical energy infrastructure sites damaged in Odesa region”said the head of the military administration of the Odessa district.

: A bomb was heard at the time of the Russian missile attack at Q this morning. “BOver 15″. Missiles fired at the capital were shot down, officials said.

Kyiv claims it shot down a group of 24 suicide drones launched by Russia overnight. Follow our life.

Officials say the number of daily Covid-19 deaths has dropped by nearly 80% since early January.

Ahead of January 31, the national day of mobilization against pension reform, the CGT has called today to resume strikes at petroleum refineries, power stations but also ports and docks.

: Country is the destination this morning “More than thirty Russian missiles”A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said on television.

: It’s time for our traditional journal review. Many newspapers like today the world Where Comment Back to the continuation of Western announcements about sending heavy tanks to Q, this was made possible by yesterday’s approval of Germany’s Lebard 2 tanks in particular. (the world)

(opinion)

• US President Joe Biden Yesterday it announced the delivery of 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, “Equivalent to a Ukrainian battalion”.

• On the European side, Poland and Norway have renewed their intention to send tanks to Kyiv, with Berlin yesterday formally recognizing countries that want to supply Kyiv with tanks. Germany itself has announced that it will supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks from its stockpile.

• The CGT has called for strikes at refineries, power plants, ports and docks today and tomorrow, ahead of the January 31 national day against pension reform.

• French win (35-28) against Germany in Handball World Cup last night, after a very close match. The Blues face Sweden in tomorrow night’s semi-final.