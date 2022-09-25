September 25, 2022

Nearly 800 people were arrested in Russia during protests against military mobilization

Rusty Knowles September 25, 2022 2 min read

At least 796 anti-mobilization protesters have been arrested in Russia

In mobilizing full-fledged conscripts to fight in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law amendments on Saturday that would punish soldiers who desert or refuse to fight with up to ten years in prison.

These firm measures did not deter opponents of the regional mobilization from demonstrating across the country on Saturday, with at least 796 people arrested in 33 cities, including nearly half in Moscow. According to OVD-Info, an organization specialized in counting arrests.

“We are not cannon fodder! », threw a young woman in Moscow while police wearing riot helmets dragged her away. This is one of the slogans of the demonstrators who oppose the sending of mobilized troops to Ukraine.

In the country’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg (northwest), Ilya, 22, brought a small banner bearing the word “Peace.” “I want to express my disagreement with what is happening (…) I don’t want to fight for Putin”he said. “I am against war and mobilization. I fear for the youth.”Another resident, Natalia, explains that she is 70 years old.

By Wednesday, the day Putin announced the rally, nearly 1,400 demonstrators had already been arrested.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke directly to Russian citizens on Saturday evening, telling them that their president was sending it knowingly. “Civilian Death”.

The mobilization order, which officials say is about 300,000 people, has sparked concern among many Russians, with some choosing to flee the country. Russian officials confirmed a visit on Saturday “Important” The number of cars trying to enter Georgia is estimated at 2,300 vehicles at one border crossing alone.

See also  An "earthquake", a frantic flight and questions

Borders with Kazakhstan and Mongolia have seen an influx of Russians, with reports of people sometimes waiting for hours before they can cross.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement “evacuation” There were Russians “Too Overrated”.

