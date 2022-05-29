Nepalese Tara Air plane lost with 22 people on board

The spokesman said there were 19 passengers and three crew members on board. The plane was on its way from Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.

Among the missing, 22 were among the 22 missing, the Nepali Ministry of Interior said. The nationalities of the two passengers are unknown.

Pokhara is located 80 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu.

An airline official told Reuters, asking not to be named, that the plane lost contact with the control tower five minutes before landing at Jomsom, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site. Tara Air primarily operates turboprop Twin Otter aircraft. Flight tracker Flightradar24 said the missing plane made its maiden flight in April 1979.