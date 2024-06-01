Netanyahu says he’s “delighted” to be invited to address US Congress

The announcement came a day after Joe Biden presented an Israeli proposal to end the war, which began on October 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday 1R It will be June “joy” In the midst of the war between his country and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, he was invited to speak before the US Congress.

House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson noted on Friday that Republican and Democratic congressional leaders have invited Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress. No date has yet been announced, but U.S. media have indicated that Netanyahu may address Congress shortly before or after the summer recess in August.

“Tell the truth about our just war”

“I’m excited for the privilege of representing Israel before both houses of Congress and telling them the truth about our just war against those who seek to kill us.”The Prime Minister of Israel announced in a statement issued by his office.

“We stand with the State of Israel in its fight against terrorism, especially at a time when Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders endanger regional stability.”Four congressional leaders of the House and Senate wrote in their call.

Israel’s setbacks

The call came after a double setback by Israel last week: the three European states’ recognition of Palestine and the decision by International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan to seek arrest warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu for “crimes against humanity, along with Hamas leaders.

In March, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer caused an uproar when he announced in a speech to the chamber that the governing coalition was in effect. “Netanyahu Leadership Will Not Meet Israel’s Needs After October 7”The start date of the war with the Palestinian movement Hamas and calls for elections in Israel.

US President Joe Biden on Friday evening announced Israel’s road map for a ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.