Netflix Celebrates Supermarket Sweep With a Supercut of Each and every Ham Ever Gathered

Netflix has unveiled a supercut showcasing every ham grabbed up by a contestant on the ’90s video game present Supermarket Sweep.

“Every person knows when you are on Grocery store Sweep, you gotta go for the gold,” the video’s caption reads. “… The gold-wrapped Farmer John hams. They are big dollars goods that can safe your spot as the winner. We locked one of our editors in a ham freezer and instructed them to edit the showdown to only our most loved elements: that is, the ham parts. When they emerged, they had a newfound really like of ham and also accomplished this movie.”

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=SLLq32I4NAk

The clip is nostalgia incarnate, with each and every next showcasing a brand-new teal clad contestant frantically heaving ham immediately after ham, blanketed in gold, into an awaiting searching cart, the corner marker ticking off every single slab, a single by just one.

Netflix began streaming 15 episodes of the collection earlier this summer season. The show famously requires two competing teams answering foodstuff-similar inquiries and furiously racing by means of the aisles of a studio grocery retail outlet, gathering find objects along the way for hard cash and prizes. Whilst the ’90s iteration, originally airing on the Life span network, is possibly the most well acknowledged, the sequence was initially broadcast between 1965 and 1967 on ABC.

