Netflix has not confirmed its plans to stop sharing passwords yet

Based on information from Netflix support pages, a report was published by The Streamable It appears to confirm details about how anti-password sharing features will be rolled out in the US and elsewhere. However, Netflix has yet to announce the details of its plan or what it might look like when it rolls out widely this year.

Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka said in a statement given to The Streamable And the edge That “For a brief period on Tuesday, a Help Center article was published with information that only applies to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru in other countries. We’ve since updated it.”

We already know that Netflix plans to roll out password sharing more widely over the coming months. Netflix has been testing the program with subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru since early last year, where it began requiring users to pay additional fees for additional users located outside of the subscriber’s primary home.

in its report, The Streamable Citing this Netflix Help Center page as a source of information. However, the information in the article is for US customers – and visible on the Internet Archive page Taken yesterday – does not match what was listed today. At the moment, this information is only available on the test country pages in Central and South America.

Hidaka explained in a statement emailed to the edge The text seen is applicable as Netflix rolled out the Plus Member offer in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru in March, but not in the US or other countries where it is not available. As far as confirmed so far, she pointed to Netflix's earnings statement from January, saying that "later in the first quarter, we expect to begin rolling out paid sharing more broadly."

The rules on the archived page (and the pages for additional members-enabled countries) state that only people in your primary household can use one Netflix subscription. For multiple devices to use a single subscription, Netflix says you must “connect to Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days” on the devices you and family members use to watch Netflix, to turn off Block devices on Trusted Devices that you can use anywhere.

The archived support page states that Netflix can block a device that is “not part of your primary location”. Image: Internet Archive/Netflix

the US Central Page Today we can get to states that “People who don’t live in your household will need to use their own accounts to watch Netflix.” This is in contrast to the page for Costa RicaAnd ChileAnd Peru, which states that you are required to add an additional member to anyone who uses your subscription outside of your household. It also adds that it will use your IP address, device ID, and account activity to determine when someone else is using your account.

This is a glimpse of what you can expect when Netflix’s campaign against password sharing takes effect globally and what kinds of headaches it could bring for people who only need to watch from multiple locations or people who like to use VPNs within the privacy of their own role.

But when it comes to how Netflix will try Pushing users in the US or other countries to buy subaccounts for all the exes, cousins, former roommates, and complete strangers who swipe on our streaming accounts, it’s not ready to tell.