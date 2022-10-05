October 5, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Netflix is ​​still bragging about how popular Dahmer is — Monster

Netflix is ​​still bragging about how popular Dahmer is — Monster

Roxanne Bacchus October 5, 2022 2 min read

Dahmer - The Beast: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

dammer –monster: Jeffrey Dahmer story
picture: Netflix

The controversy is damned…or perhaps celebrated, at least on Netflix HQ, because the streaming service Still talking about how popular Dahmer – The Beast: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story he is. Yes, despite the terrible name, a strange move to mark it Example of LGBTQ representationand the fact that the families of Dahmer’s real-life victims He doesn’t have to have an opinion Netflix still has a say in making their stories endlessly dramatic and mythological Dahmer – the beast It is one of his biggest original shows ever.

01:59

AV Club Interview: David Bruckner

Yesterday 8:30 pm

As I mentioned LimitNetflix says the show was watched for nearly 300 million hours in its second week, a record that only my halves have surpassed. Weird thingsSeason 4 – the first part was watched for 301 million hours in a week, and the second part was watched for 335 million hours. And if you’re wondering why we’re talking about the hours we spend watching shows, which seem like something only a bot cares about, it’s because that’s how Netflix calculates this stuff and all that information just comes from Netflix.

Using “hours watched” as a metric also removes any question about quality or whether or not viewers are really interested in what they’re watching, as it could be 100 million people who turned off the show after a few hours because they didn’t want to stick with it. Tracking Netflix viewership at all is better than not sharing any numbers like this publicly, but it seems to indicate controversies – like the following ones Dahmer – The Beast: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story—It does not affect or effectively boost Netflix viewership at all. But of course Netflix won’t say “You might not be watching this, it has some issues”, so whatever.

See also  Joe Exotic Details' relationship with new fiancé, Twilight-Esque

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

‘Frasier’ sequel starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up Series at Paramount+ – Deadline

October 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Kanye West calls ‘Black Lives Matter’ a fraud after wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt

October 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Latest QR Code on WWE Raw Teases Extreme Rules

October 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Netflix is ​​still bragging about how popular Dahmer is — Monster

October 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX upgraded to launch pad in Florida in case of spacecraft failure

October 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Justin Verlander punctuates Cy Young’s campaign with 5 unsuccessful rounds in season finale

October 5, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

It’s official, Bayonetta’s OG Voice actor won’t be back for a third outing

October 5, 2022 Len Houle