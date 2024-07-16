Netflix Orders Horror Series From The Duffer Brothers, Haley Z. Boston

Shea Shiloni/Netflix

Netflix has given the green light to the series. Something very bad is going to happen.a horror drama from executive producers The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt, via Upside Down Pictures’ overall deal with Netflix. The series is created by Haley Z. Boston, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner of her own projects at age 29.

In addition, Andrea Sperling (Transparent, Murder at the End of the World) She was selected to executive produce the series through an overall deal she signed with Netflix.

The series’ official tagline makes a cheeky reference to its title: Something very bad is going to happen. It’s a wedding horror series that follows a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding. This is not a spoiler – just read the title…

“We were blown away when we first read Haley’s script. She’s an incredible new talent with a unique voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and… just like Haley,” said the Duffer brothers. “We feel incredibly fortunate to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

Boston is a homegrown Netflix talent with experience in this type of work. She has previously written about the streaming service Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Wonders And All new cherry flavour.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with our dream partners Matt, Ross and Hilary to bring this unexpected and exciting story to life through Haley’s unique and exciting vision,” said Peter Friedlander, VP of Scripted Series, Netflix (U.S. & Canada).

The Duffer Brothers are currently producing the final season of their hit Netflix series. Weird things. They also work as creative producers on the Olivier Award-winning West End production. Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Since launching Upside Down Pictures with Hilary Levitt in 2022, the company has developed several series, with Biology The first film will go into production this fall. It is currently in casting. Upside Down’s development slate includes a live-action series based on Death Note And a Weird things Animated series.

Boston’s directorial debut, Tree trunks on the beach kill, Premiered at SXSW this year in the Narrative Shorts Competition. Represented by Kaplan/Peroni, Jorn Levin & Barnes. Al Duffer is represented by CAA, Jorn Levin & Barnes.