Netflix Orders New Anime Series Based On ‘Scott Pilgrim’ – Deadline

Scott Pilgrim will return, in vivid color PC: Netflix has picked up an animated series about the beloved slacker musician from the classic graphic novel, which was made into a 2010 movie starring Michael Cera.

In fact, Cera will lend his voice to the new series as Scott, a member of a garage band who falls in love with a girl named Ramona but must first defeat her seven ex-lovers. Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play Ramona.

Other actors from the film who will be lent their voice to the Netflix series are Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacy Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, and Alison Bell as Kim . Payne, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Nell, Mark Webber as Stephen Steele, Mae Whitman as Roxy and Elaine Wong as Knives Chow.

Brian Lee O’Malley and Ben David Grabinski, author and artist of graphic novels published from 2004 to 2010, will serve as executive producers, writers and showrunners. Edgar Wright — director, co-writer and producer of the 2010 film — will serve as executive producer on the new project while Science SARU will serve as studio animation with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora.

“We’re getting the band back together!” O’Malley and Grabinski said in a joint statement. “Excellent cast, perfectly put together by Edgar Wright. And with Science SARU driving phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure. We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners do at Science SARU. It will be wild trip “.

Wright added, “One of the proudest and most enjoyable accomplishments of my career is assembling and working with the dynamite crew of Scott Pilgrim.” Since the movie was released in 2010, we’ve done Q&As, reminders and charity reads, but there’s never been a chance to reunite the whole gang on an actual project until now. Original creator Brian Lee O’Malley, along with writer Ben David Grabinski, created an animated series Scott Pilgrim that not only expands the universe but also…well, just watch it. I’m happy to announce that I helped convince the entire original cast to return to voice their characters in this new epic adventure. I was in for a treat.”

“It’s official…we’ve been obsessed with Scott Pilgrim!” Choi said. “This series has been a wild ride, filled with exciting new experiences for everyone at Science SARU. Working with these incredible artists and animators under the wise leadership of director Abel Gongora has been a dream come true. Our team is over the moon to bring Scott Pilgrim’s world to life. We can hardly contain our excitement.. .This will be epic!”

Science SARU is a well-known Japanese animation studio Devilman Crybaby (2018) and Get your hands off Izuken! (2020). It was also behind 2022 Hayek’s story and an Annie Awards nominee Ino Oh.

Executive Producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBeouf (Marc Platt Productions), and Adam Segel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Edgar Wright (full fiction), Nira Park (full fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU). Studio is UCP, a division of the Universal Studio Group.