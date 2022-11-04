Nets suspend Keri Irving indefinitely after antisemitic movie

The Nets suspended guard Kyrie Irving indefinitely on Thursday, calling him “unfit to be associated” with the team because he refused to say he had no anti-Semitic views of the week since he posted a link on Twitter to a movie that includes anti-Jewish hate allegations. .

“Such a failure to disavow anti-Semitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, runs counter to our organization’s values, and constitutes detrimental team behavior,” the network said in a statement.

Irving refused to apologize despite the backlash, but late Thursday night, hours after he was commented on the Nets, he relented in an Instagram post.

“To all the Jewish families and communities who have been affected and affected by my position, I am deeply sorry for causing you pain, and I apologize,” Irving said in an Instagram post.