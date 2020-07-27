New Aldi supermarket in Newbridge set to open up in March 2021

The very first at any time Aldi in Newbridge could be open up for buyers as early as next March.

Do the job is now underway for various months to distinct the site on the Moorefield Road, which include the demolition of two boarded-up residences.

According to paperwork submitted to Kildare Co Council, a nine-thirty day period establish is scheduled to have a finish date of March 1, 2021.

So shoppers are expected to be welcomed as a result of the doorways of the €1.2m premises in the days later on. Recruitment to fill positions at the new foodstore will commence early following year.

The German price cut grocery store will offer you additional choice to nearby buyers who can now pick out involving Dunnes Shops, Tesco, SuperValu and Lidl as perfectly as impartial grocers.

The project is the fruits of many yrs of attempts in the planning process. A variety of web-sites experienced been identified over the past 15 yrs but the foodstore chain was strike by stumbling blocks each individual time.

The .5 hectare web site off Edward Street and beside Gandouge Lane backs on to DID Electrical.

The solitary storey low cost meals retail outlet and off licence will have a gross flooring spot of 1,585sq.m and will involve new pedestrian and motor vehicle entry from Edward Avenue.

A auto park will in good shape 80 vehicles and include 10 bicycle areas.