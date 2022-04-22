New Cast, Showrunner Set for Season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter

freeformhit hack harsh summer It is completely overhauled for the second season.

The series, which began production today in the second seasonwill be showing a completely different story for its upcoming second season which comes complete with a new and casual cast and crew.

Sadie Stanley (Goldberg), newcomer Eloise Payet, Griffin Gluck (lock and key), Cady Strickland (special training), Lisa Yamada (All Americans), Sean Blackmore (green leafand Paul AdelsteinTrue story) will start in the second season. The latter, who reunited with the former special training Strickland and Gluck’s wife and son were set for a recurring role.

Eli Traidman (Freeform’s Siren, guilt) was chosen as the show’s model for the second season, replacing Tia Napolitano in this role. Napolitano who rode harsh summer After the pilot when creator Bert F. Royal after a creative flap With a free exec, he remains credited as an executive producer. After getting the second season of harsh summer With it up and running, Tia Napolitano backed out from the show, and as such, she’s not going to be working as a presenter,” says one of the show’s representatives. THR. “Tia was instrumental in the show’s success and will continue to be an executive producer.”

Sources say season one stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Lands, Furry Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Alius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sodano knew when they signed that there was a possibility that harsh summer You could go down the anthology route in season two. The cast was informed of the decision to reset the series with a new storyline once an official decision was made some time after the end of the first season.

harsh summer, whose first season ran over three summers in the 1990s and explored a shift in popularity dynamics, it was the first series written for the first time under Freeform’s Tara Duncan regime. She replaced Tom Ascheim as president of Freeform in 2020. The series ranks as the most-watched Freeform original series in history, and it performs well on Hulu, where all of the primary cable network programming is available for next-day streaming.

Set in a charming waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the second season of the anthology follows the rise and fall of a strong teen friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it traces Megan’s early friendship, Isabella and Luke, Megan’s best friend, a love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that will affect all of their lives into the future. The second season returns at a date set this year.

Entertainment One is the studio running harsh summer. Royal created the series and walked away from it after the pilot (also turning his back on participating in back-end profits). Triedman produces exec along with Bill Purple, Napolitano, Jessica Biel and Michel Purple of Iron Ocean Productions.

Here are additional details about the cast and corresponding roles:



Sadie Stanley stars as Megan Landry, a computer programmer and honors student from a blue-collar family. Once Megan meets Isabella, she begins to live in the moment and embrace her true self. When events take a tragic turn, her long-awaited dreams fade and she wonders who she can trust. Stanley (dead to me) is represented by Gersh, Stagecoach Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.

Payet portrays the attractive and mysterious Isabella, the daughter of foreign diplomats, who spends a year as an exchange student with the Landry family. Life has shook quickly in this small town, but its charm doesn’t hide the truth about its past, or the real reason why it came to live with the Landrys, forever. It has been represented by Innovative Artists, Brave Artists Management and BMEG.

Glock plays Luke Chambers, Megan’s lifelong best friend from a prominent family. Over time, Luke finds himself at a crossroads as he attempts to create his own place in the world far from the expectations of his powerful father Steve (Adelstein). Glock works with Paradigm, Leslie Allan-Rice Management, and Hansen Jacobson.

Strickland (close the eyeShe plays Debbie, Megan’s hardworking single mother who believes hosting Isabella will open Megan’s eyes to a world bigger than her small town. It is represented by Gersh, Anonymous Content, and Meyer & Downs.

Yamada is set as Parker, a famous musician who becomes even more cynical as the world takes a dark turn around her. She is with Park Noack Agency.

Blackmore (Public HospitalHe will play Sheriff Meyer, an ancient type of law and order, under pressure to solve Chatham’s first major crime. It is with SDB Partners.

The Trademan viewer is important The Fourth Force Book: The Force, The Shannara Chronicles, Finding Carter And perverted maid between its credits. She works with Kaplan / Byron Entertainment and Yorn Levine.