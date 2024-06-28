New COVID shots recommended for Americans ages 6 months and older this fall

All Americans ages 6 months and older should receive one of the new COVID-19 vaccines when they become available this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The recommendation comes as the country faces a summer wave of Covid, with the number of infected people rising. High infection rates In at least 39 states and territories.

Most Americans have acquired immunity to the coronavirus through repeated infection, vaccine doses, or both. Now the vaccines provide a gradual boost, remaining effective for only a few months as immunity wanes and the virus continues to evolve.

Yet across all age groups, the vast majority of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 had not received one of the doses offered last fall, according to data presented at a Thursday meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.