New fire in Egypt after horrific church fire

Egyptian authorities have reported several public fires in recent days. A week later, 41 worshipers died in a mass fire in Cairo.

Short circuits are not uncommon in Egypt, home to 103 million people, but in the wake of the Cairo church tragedy, authorities seem to want to communicate the methods used to put out the fire.

Several witnesses accused emergency services of being late and condemning the fire at the Abo Sifine church in Impaba, a working-class district of the capital with a population of more than 20,000. million people.

On Sunday, Egypt’s Christians, Copts, were celebrating the Assumption of the Virgin when a fire broke out at a monastery in the central province of Assiut, the governorate said. “The fire was brought under control“and”The celebrations continued unabated” with thousands of participants, its press release notes.

On Saturday, a huge plume of smoke rose from one of the biggest shopping malls in Alexandria, a major city in the coastal north, causing concern shortly before the blaze was brought under control without any casualties, police sources said.

Sources said the fire was caused by a short circuit in the restaurants in the mega mall.

Earlier in the week, a fire broke out at a church in Cairo on Monday, the interior ministry said. Later on Tuesday at a church in Minya (central) province, according to the Ministry of Health. There were no casualties in either of these fires.

On Wednesday, another did “Eight minor injuries“, at a hospital in Cairo, according to the Ministry of Health.