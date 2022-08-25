New free games from Amazon Prime include The Best Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Origins screenshot : Ubisoft

Starting next month, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to get eight free PC games, including the best Doctrine killer Game, Football Manager 2022And the open world stabs them, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

As we approach the beginning of the new month, Amazon announced What freebies will be distributed to Prime subscribers? Some months these free games are a mixture of BLE and MH, other times the selection includes some classic games but nothing too exciting. But September of this year seems to be one of the best months in some time.

As always, these eight games will be free for Prime members starting from the first of the month and are only available to install and play on PC. Here is a list of all eight games:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Football Manager 2022

drilling

we. revolution

castle on the coast

Law Word: Death Masks Collector’s Edition

defend the rook

Top two highlights of this month of course Assassin’s Creed Origins And the Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. If you’ve been craving a big open world game to get lost in, both of these titles will provide you with dozens and dozens of hours of stealth and shadow stabbing action. here in KotakuAnd the while we adore black flag And the Epicwe believe assets And its fantastic main campaign and Egyptian map is the best entry in the long-running Ubisoft series.

And if you’re excited about it the new Lord of the rings head show which will premiere on September 2, Shadow of MordorTolkien’s darker, more focused take on the iconic Tolkien franchise might be the perfect companion as you watch the pricey new show.

Meanwhile, don’t sleep in the classic 90’s point-and-click adventure game, drilling. It was developed by Lucasarts and written in part by Steven Speilberg himself and features a thrilling and mysterious science fiction plot that could easily have been a movie. (In fact, the original story that Spielberg came up with for the game was At first it was planned to be a moviebut was deemed too expensive.)

The Dig and the other seven games will be available to grab and install for All Prime subscribers on PC starting September 1. If you want to register in presidentthe service It currently costs $15 a month or $140 a year It includes free shipping on Amazon orders and other benefits.