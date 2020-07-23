New hardware ‘supermarket’ opens shop on Lincolnshire coast

A brand new hardware ‘supermarket’ has opened its doors to customers for the first time on the Lincolnshire coast.

Deck Supermarket, which claims to be the UK’s “leading suppliers of decking and railings” opened to the public from its new store in Ingoldmells earlier this month.

Its Sea Lane location makes it easily accessible for those staying in caravan parks.

Selling goods for gardens, holiday homes and caravans, Deck Supermarket originally traded from their website before deciding to make the move to a brick-and-mortar location.

Eliot Cooper, managing director at Deck Supermarket said: “This is a fantastic next step in the progression of Deck Supermarket.

“After receiving countless calls from customers wanting to collect goods from our busy manufacturing site, it made sense as the next logical step for the business, making it easier and safer for customers too.”

A spokesperson for the business added: “Deck Supermarket is a one-stop-shop for all garden, holiday home, and caravan needs. Whether you’re looking for decking supplies, balustrades, or lighting, Deck Supermarket provides a wide range of products to spruce up your outdoor space.

“For those looking to improve their outdoor space and create the ideal place to soak up the sun and relax in, Deck Supermarket has the answers to all of your outdoor needs.”

It opened its doors to the public on July 4.