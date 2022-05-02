May 2, 2022

New integration allows Telegram users to trade and send Bitcoin (BTC) and Toncoin (TON)

Cheryl Riley May 2, 2022 2 min read

Telegram’s 550 million users now have an easy way to use a pair of crypto assets.

The Open Network Foundation says it has created a new way for users to send and receive Toncoin (TON) directly from their chat windows.

They can also interact with the open network wallet bot To buy, trade and send Bitcoin (BTC).

robot Allow Users exchange and transfer currencies to other wallets as well as buy crypto assets using bank cards.

TON is the token powering a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain that was initially developed by Telegram but abandoned in 2020 after a legal battle with securities regulators.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission at that time Accused Telegram for violating securities laws by unregistered sale of Grams, the original cryptocurrency of the TON blockchain at the time. The lawsuit prompted the company to cut any and all connections to the project.

The Open Network Foundation, a community of open source software developers, stepped in and is now supporting the development of the TON blockchain after announcing that Telegram would no longer pursue the project. The Gram token has also been renamed Toncoin.

At the time of writing, Toncoin is trading at $1.90 meanwhile Bitcoin It is trading at $38,089.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should perform their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be aware that your transfers and transactions are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend buying or selling any cryptocurrency or digital assets, and The Daily Hodl is not an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl is involved in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock / Tithi Luadthong / Natalia Siiatovskaia

