New leaks about the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones

Len Houle July 22, 2024 2 min read

Ahead of Google’s upcoming hardware launch event on August 13, we’ve seen a lot of leaks about the upcoming devices, and today two new images have leaked showing the regular Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL (the true successor in size to the Pixel 8 Pro).

Leaked images of the Google Pixel 9 (left) and Pixel 9 Pro XL (right)

Google’s phone lineup is going to get both more confusing and less confusing by August 13, when it’s expected to launch four new smartphones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro isn’t a successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, at least not in size, as it’s the same size as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, but with the guts of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the successor to the original Pixel Fold from last year, so while this new naming scheme might take some getting used to, it makes sense once you get the hang of it.

The recently leaked pricing is also confusing upon first viewing, and the bottom line is this: some versions will be priced the same as their predecessors, but there will also be price increases for a fair number of variants.

The new images don’t really show us anything new, as the Pixel 9 will have one less camera than the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, as we already knew, and the new devices feature an updated camera island design on the back.

Details of the cameras themselves were revealed in a rumor that surfaced last week. All of these phones are expected to be powered by Google’s next-gen Tensor G4 chip.

source

