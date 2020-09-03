New Market Appoints New Chief Financial Officer | 2020-09-03

Greensboro, NC – New Market has appointed Jim Heaney as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer starting September 2nd. Heaney has more than 30 years of experience in financial leadership at Disney Cruise Line, Sea World Entertainment, Inc. and Carnival Cruise Line.

Heaney holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Florida.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Jim to the new Market Group,” said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. “Jim has an exceptional track record in hospitality and finance and is a proven executive with significant experience in operational transformations and private equity holding businesses.”