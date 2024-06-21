New Marvel vs. Capcom game is disrupting Xbox

Fans of the “Marvel vs. Capcom” game series have responded angrily to the recently announced “Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection” which was revealed not to be coming to Xbox along with the others.

The collection was announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct show and will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC – but so far, no indication has been given of Microsoft’s consoles.

It’s not clear why Capcom hasn’t released this on Xbox, but it follows several titles announced during the Summer Game Fest events that have confirmed they’ve skipped the Xbox platform as well.

At the time, in the wake of the announcement, the hashtag “No Xbox” became popular. As users point out, Capcom’s previous collections have always been on Xbox as well, so they wonder, why is this different?

It’s especially confusing since another batch of Capcom titles, the “Ace Attorney” titles, have also been announced as coming to Xbox.

The “Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection” will include the following six games: “X-Men Children of the Atom,” “Marvel Super Heroes X-Men vs. Street Fighter,” “Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter,” and “Marvel vs. Street Fighter. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes, and The Punisher.

The collection is scheduled to be released on its platforms in the fall.

source: VGC