September 13, 2022

A close up of a crystal of a new lunar mineral called which is named Changesite-(Y).

New moon mineral discovered in lunar samples in China

Cheryl Riley September 12, 2022 2 min read

Chinese scientists have discovered a new lunar mineral in the form of a crystal lurking within samples collected from the moon in 2020.

Changesite- (Y), named after the mythical Chinese moon goddess, they change, is a phosphate mineral and a columnar crystal. It is found in lunar basalt particles that are being examined in laboratories in China.

