New movie demonstrates intruders raiding Daphne pet shop, stuffing valuable “designer” puppies in bag | Information

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA)– New video shows the moments two robbers broke into The Pet Den in Daphne with their eyes established on some quite important “designer” puppies.

Surveillance cameras captured them ransacking the store early Saturday morning.

Daphne law enforcement say they applied a chair from a further business enterprise to bust out the glass door.

“Either they had been in the retail outlet or they experienced been in contact with any individual who had been in the store for the reason that it is really clear they knew what they have been heading after,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with the Daphne Law enforcement Section.

In the video clip you can see a single of the masked bandits occur straight to the hard cash sign-up making use of socks as gloves, pulling the whole drawer out as his accomplice stuffs a white dog into a substantial black bag right at the rear of him.

In fewer than two minutes the robbers snatched four canines, $200 in hard cash and even took envelopes filled with files.

A 15-12 months-old chihuahua boarding there was just one of the canines taken.

She was deserted hundreds of miles away, located wandering the streets in Columbus, Ga, miraculously reunited with her owner a working day later on.

“So extremely stunned. I never ever ever dreamed that she would be observed so far away so rapidly and I just, I burst into tears,” stated operator, Donna Lowe.

A few stolen Maltipoo puppies are nonetheless lacking as of Monday evening.

The burglars attempted to steal 4 other grownup canines, two of them bit again.

“It is very odd, it’s not quite typical, but they are a incredibly valuable… a point that could be marketed.”

A fast google research displays just how precious the “designer dogs” are.

Price tags range up to $4,5000.

Daphne police say they have uncovered another person in the Columbus location who may possibly have experienced them at some place.

Police are operating to figure out how that individual in Columbus is related to the burglars.

The Puppy dog Den homeowners did not want to go on camera.

The shop is closed for now.

The house owners say their concentration suitable now is acquiring their toddlers back.

Everyone with facts really should contact Daphne law enforcement at (251) 620-0911 or message them below on Facebook.