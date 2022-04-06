April 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

New Orleans Chris Owens dies

New Orleans Chris Owens dies

Roxanne Bacchus April 6, 2022 2 min read

Chris Owens, New Orleans’ beloved Bourbon Street artist, has passed away, according to a family friend. Owens had turned 90 in October. Her death comes weeks before her annual Easter parade that passes through the French Quarter. A fixture in the French Quarter since the 1960s, Owens has become affectionately known as the “Queen of Vieux Carre.” Owens opened a nightclub on Bourbon Street in 1956 that is still in operation today. In 2006, Owens was inducted into New Orleans Musical Legends Park with a statue created in her honor. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement regarding her death: “Today we mourn the passing of Chris Owens, one of the brightest lights in the French Quarter. The consummate artist and star of her Bourbon Street nightclub, Mrs. Owens was a charismatic, beautiful and iconic figure,” Mayor Cantrell said. More sadly, because we are only weeks away from the Easter parade that has become her most resplendent stage. May you rest in God’s complete peace.”

New Orleans –

Chris Owens, New Orleans’ beloved Bourbon Street artist, has passed away, according to a family friend.

Owens had turned 90 in October.

Her death comes weeks before her annual Easter parade that passes through the French Quarter.

A fixture in the French Quarter since the 1960s, Owens has become affectionately known as the “Queen of Vieux Carre.”

Owens opened a nightclub on Bourbon Street in 1956 and is still in business today.

In 2006, Owens was inducted into New Orleans Musical Legends Park with a statue created in her honor.

See also  Andrew Garfield says his mother's death left him in 'extreme pain'

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement regarding her death:

“Today we mourn the passing of Chris Owens, one of the brightest lights in the French Quarter. The consummate artist and star of her Bourbon Street nightclub, Mrs. Owens was such a charismatic, beautiful and imaginative figure,” Mayor Cantrell said. The Easter which has become the most radiant for her. The theater. May you rest in God’s complete peace.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Netflix has already added a short butt movie category

April 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Why couldn’t Grammy resist John Baptiste

April 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Out and about at WRAL.com

April 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

New Orleans Chris Owens dies

April 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

I still hope to release Artemis in June despite two closed trials

April 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from playoffs after seventh straight loss – ‘We had more squads at the start than wins’

April 6, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

LG’s phone business is dead, but its phones still run Android 12

April 6, 2022 Len Houle