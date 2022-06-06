June 6, 2022

New record gas prices in Florida

Cheryl Riley June 6, 2022 1 min read

Florida gas prices hit a new high, crawling towards $5


Gas prices continue to rise in Florida and nationwide, and new data from AAA shows that the average cost of a gallon of gas in our state is $4.76. That’s 1 cent higher than yesterday Most Central Florida local counties report similar averages, only Brevard showed a slightly lower average, at $4.74, and the national average crawls about $5, at $4.86, that’s 2 cents higher than yesterday and 25 cents. From this time last week.

