New supermarket structure unveiled in Bangkok

Bangkok’s Tops Market Westgate undergoes major renovation which is being completed in the hope of posture the grocery store as the “most premium lifestyle grocery store in Thailand”.

As section of the revamp, 6 “magnet” zones have been launched which collectively incorporate above 40,000 globally sourced goods and concentrated on conference a wide range of target purchaser developments. The zones element a bakery, wellness food retail store, worldwide snacks current market, a attractiveness and life style zone, a dine-in portion and a pet extras retail outlet. As element of the general regeneration a farmers’ current market has been released.

“The total transformation of Tops Current market Westgate is element of our strategy to go our organization ahead to meet modifying buyer trends,” claimed Central Meals Retail COO Sujita Phengoun. “We purpose to elevate the procuring practical experience by supplying a premium life style grocery store for our buyers to delight in a new encounter and have additional enjoyment whilst procuring. Tops Marketplace Westgate is a blueprint shop for our high quality way of living supermarkets in 2020, offering the most total products and services in Thailand.”