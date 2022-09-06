New Xbox Noise Canceling feature will remove breathing, clicks and music in party chats

If you have friends on Xbox who like to breathe hard into their microphones, play loud music in the background, or click loudly on their console, the new Xbox Noise Canceling feature is here to save you. Xbox Series X and S owners today get an update that includes noise cancellation during party chats to remove annoying clicks, background music and breathing.

Noise suppression is enabled by default, but Microsoft notes that it’s easy to toggle on or off. He explains: “If you want to keep some types of background noise in your parties, like music, you can also turn off noise cancellation” Xbox Support Note. “Just open the guide, go to Parties and Conversations, and select Options. There you can enable or disable noise cancellation.”

Xbox Noise Suppression is similar to Discord’s Krisp audio filters and Nvidia’s impressive streaming app that allows PC players to filter out background noise.

This new Xbox Dashboard update also includes a new way to join friends’ games. “Now friends you share game clips and screenshots with can not only see your screenshots, but can start playing right away on their mobile devices or PC using cloud games,” Microsoft explains. All you have to do is click play from a clip, and you can start playing right in the browser. It’s similar to the way Google Stadia lets you share clips and friends can go to games.