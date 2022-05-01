New York Jets brass cut back on uncommon praise for NFL draft row

FLOREHAM PARK, NJ – The New York Jets, which haven’t done many things right over the past decade, have found themselves in an unusual position near the end of NFL Project on Saturday.

On the receiving end of universal praise.

Instead of bowing, coach Robert Saleh shrugged it off.

“I’ve also been to places where we’ve been ridiculed around the world,” Saleh said, recalling his time as an assistant coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. Bruce IrvineAnd Bobby Wagner And Russell Wilson In the first three rounds we got a D, if I remember well.

“It doesn’t matter. We have to develop these young people. They have to come and they have to perform. We will know in three years.”

The Jets walked away with seven players, including four of the 36 top picks. They used their original picks in the first round on the back corner of Cincinnati Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner And an Ohio-wide receiver Garrett WilsonAnd they traded at the bottom of the first round to choose the Florida defensive end Jermaine Johnson II. They traded in the second round for Iowa State in a row Press Hall.

Many draft analysts considered Gardner, Wilson, and Hull the best players in their position.



General Manager Joe Douglas has raised additional venture capital via Aman Trading Jamal Adams and quarterback Sam Darnold in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Getting into the draft, he said the planes have a chance to do “something special.”

Douglas didn’t want to name it when it was over, but he was visibly satisfied.

“A few things have bounced our way in terms of the draft, but we’ve also made the most of our chances of adding good players,” said Douglas, who completed his third draft as general manager. “In the end, we’ll see how she plays in the next two years.

“Nothing is going perfectly with the draft, but I feel like the past two years, things have gone our way and we’re making the most of our chances.”

The Jets needed an influx of talent after finishing 4-13, their eleventh consecutive season of playoffs – the longest active dry spell in the league.

After the first four choices, the planes added a narrow end Jeremy Ruckert In the third round, cover the draft with a pair of fourth-round picks – tackle Max Mitchell and defensive end Michael Clemons. They started with nine picks but were left with a total of seven picks after trades that allowed them to move on to Johnson and Hall.

One question remains is the 2020 first round selection status Macy Picton, who is coming out of knee surgery and not participating in the offseason program. Speculation about him has been circulating for months. Saleh publicly lobbied Becton, who has dealt with weight issues, to join the team.

“You want all your comrades to be here,” Saleh said of the offensive line. “It’s voluntary, but I know he’s working his tail in Dallas. We have tabs on him. We know exactly what he’s doing and we know where he is in rehab.”

“We’d like you to come back here, my friend,” Saleh said, glancing at the TV camera with a smile. We’ll take care of you.

Saleh put Becton informed at the end of the season, saying he’ll have to compete George Fant To restore the left processing function. On Saturday, he was dodgy when asked about Becton’s role, hinting there was a chance he could move him into the right tackle.