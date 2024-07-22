New York Times Hints, Stories and Answers on “Strands” for Monday, July 22

strings The New York Times

Looking for Sunday’s Strands tips, tricks and solutions? You can find them here:

ForbesNew York Times Hints, Stories and Answers on "Strands" for Sunday, July 21

Let’s start the week with a brand new thread, about something you might have done this weekend, or something you wish you had done.

How to play Strands

The New York Times puzzle game is based on the classic word search. It’s in beta right now, which means it won’t last unless enough people play it every day.

There is a new game called Strands that you can play every day. The game will present you with a six by eight grid of letters. The goal is to find a group of words that have something in common, and you will get an idea about the theme of that group. When you find a theme word, it will remain highlighted in blue.

You will also need to find a special word called spangram. This will tell you what the words have in common. The word spangram connects two opposite sides of the board. While the keywords would not be a special noun, the word spangram could be a special noun. When you find the word spangram, it will still be highlighted in yellow.

Be warned: you’ll need to be on your toes.

“Some of the topics are fill-in-the-blank phrases. They can also be steps in a process, items that all belong to the same category, or synonyms or homonyms,” notes The New York Times. “Just as the difficulty of Wordle puzzles varies over the course of a week, [Wordle and Strands editor Tracy] Bennett plans to throw curve balls at Strands’ solutions from time to time.

What are today’s thread hints?

It’s time to start with the official hint and then move on to another hint I came up with myself. The hint is:

make waves

The mind is:

Ships ahoy!

That’s what you should start with.

What are today’s threads answers?

It’s time for the actual answer part of the post, which starts with the shortcode and then the full list of answers. This is followed by spoilers. The shortcode is:

Watercraft

You can find this here:

The list of answers is:

gondola

paddle board

Cyclic

small boat

Kayak

boat

You know what was annoying here? The word WATER is spelled here but it’s not actually related to any of the words. I also learned some new boats here because I didn’t know what a GONDOLA was and thought DORY was just the fish from Finding Nemo. I guess that’s what it was named after?

Anyway, fun puzzle and makes me wish I was out on the lake.

