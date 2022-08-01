August 1, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

New Zealand's borders fully open after a long epidemic closure

New Zealand’s borders fully open after a long epidemic closure

Frank Tomlinson August 1, 2022 2 min read

FILE PHOTO – People prepare to go fishing from Aoraki Pier as the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions ease in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s borders fully reopened to visitors from around the world on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed them in March 2020.

New Zealand’s borders began to reopen on February 1 for New Zealanders and restrictions were gradually eased.

The reopening of the border ended last night with visitors requiring entry visas and those holding student visas, now allowed to return to New Zealand. New Zealand also now allows foreign cruise ships and pleasure yachts to dock in its ports.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Most visitors arriving in New Zealand still need to be vaccinated against COVID and must take two COVID tests after arrival. However, there are no quarantine requirements.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday during a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland that the eventual opening of the border was a monumental moment.

“It has been a phased and cautious process on our part since February as we, along with the rest of the world, continue to manage a very lively global pandemic, while keeping our people safe.”

International students have been an important contributor to New Zealand’s economy and education providers hope that reopening borders will boost schools and universities across the country.

See also  Trump news: CIA chief 'stunned' at ex-president's praise of Putin amid Ukraine crisis

New Zealand Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the return of cruise ships would also boost local industries.

“Most cruises take place during the warmer months from October to April, and summer is generally bumper tourism season. That means it’s going to be coming in full force in the industry,” Nash said.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Lucy Kramer reports. Editing by Sandra Mahler and Michael Perry

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Beirut silo collapses, bringing back the shock before the anniversary of the explosion

July 31, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Climate scientist says total climate collapse is now inevitable

July 31, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Prince William contemplates ‘what to do about Prince Harry’ as the Duke flouts the Queen’s royal rule | Royal | News

July 31, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

7 min read

Lollapalooza is coming to a close with a big day for J-Hope

August 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Watch the full moon dance over one year in a stunning time-lapse video

August 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

In Wayne Rooney’s debut, DC United climbs to a stunning win

August 1, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Linux 5.19 released – launched by Linus Torvalds of Apple Silicon MacBook

August 1, 2022 Len Houle